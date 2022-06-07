The S&P 500's Prospects Are Still Gloomy

The S&P 500 has recovered slightly since my latest coverage of the index. However, the majority of U.S. equities remain overvalued, so I believe the recent rise was a sporadic event.

JPMorgan's outlook

JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic remains bullish on the S&P 500.

"The investor outlook with respect to growth momentum has come down aggressively, limiting the potential for a disappointment from here," he said. "This is especially given the reduced positioning and cautious consensus outlook, and we note market internals over the past month are pro-risk. Earnings revisions are back to broadly positive over the past weeks in key regions."





Although Kolanovic does provide valuable insight at times, his latest note is arguably questionable. It needs to be considered that the S&P 500's earnings yield is still wavering amid resilient input costs. In addition, cyclicality has gotten the better of earnings lately as a contractionary economic cycle has emerged. Furthermore, the yield curve and 10-year to one-year spread suggests economic contraction could persist until interest rates reach the 3% region. It is unusual that inversion occurs between the 10-year to one-year treasury spread as interest rate policies start matching the spot rates of the yield curve. Thus, most claims that earnings will be robust in the near to medium term are somewhat optimistic.

Analyzing the risk-premium

The risk premium of an asset is the expected return of an asset relative to risk. It seems as though the bulk of the implied total market return is made up of the risk-free rate, suggesting bonds could be more lucrative to investors over the next year than equities.

Source: Market Risk Premia

To add to the risk analysis, the S&P 500 has a waning Sharpe ratio. A Sharpe ratio illustrates an asset's excess return over the risk-free rate with respect to market volatility. Thus, the index's prospects do not align with a possible recovery from my vantage point.

Source: Fidelity

Valuation

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) follows the S&P 500 with a three-year tracking error of only 0.01%, which makes it a valuable reference for the index's characteristics.

Source: BlackRock

The exchange-traded fund is trading at 3.96 times its book value and 20.46 times its earnings. The book value surplus is a significant concern, in my opinion. I say this because the market is in a value-seeking mood, so investors could consider the S&P 500 as significantly overvalued given its book value.

Final word

Key metrics and theoretic concepts imply the S&P 500 is overvalued. Many have invested in the dip during the past few weeks. However, prospects remain gloomy for the time being.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

