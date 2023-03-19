S&P cuts First Republic deeper into junk, says $30 billion infusion may not solve problems

FILE PHOTO: First Republic Bank branch in Midtown Manhattan in New York City
1
Jonathan Stempel and Anirudh Saligrama
·2 min read

By Jonathan Stempel and Anirudh Saligrama

(Reuters) -First Republic Bank saw its credit ratings downgraded deeper into junk status by S&P Global, which said the lender's recent $30 billion deposit infusion from 11 big banks may not solve its liquidity problems.

S&P cut First Republic's credit rating three notches to "B-plus" from "BB-plus," and warned that another downgrade is possible. Other ratings were also lowered.

The agency said First Republic likely faced "high liquidity stress with substantial outflows" last week, reflecting its need for more deposits, increased borrowings from the Federal Reserve, and the suspension of its common stock dividend.

It said that while the deposit infusion should ease near-term liquidity pressures, it "may not solve the substantial business, liquidity, funding, and profitability challenges that we believe the bank is now likely facing."

Sunday's downgrade by S&P was the second in four days for First Republic, which previously held an "A-minus" credit rating.

It could add to market concerns about the San Francisco-based bank, which has scrambled to assure investors and depositors about its health following this month's collapses of Silicon Valley Bank, which also served many wealthy clients, and Signature Bank.

Another rating agency, Moody's Investors Service, downgraded First Republic to junk status on Friday.

In a statement following the S&P downgrade, First Republic said the new deposits and cash on hand leave it "well positioned to manage short-term deposit activity. This support reflects confidence in First Republic and its ability to continue to provide unwavering exceptional service to its clients and communities."

The statement echoed a joint statement on Thursday from the four largest U.S. banks--JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co--that together deposited $20 billion.

First Republic shares plunged 32.8% on Friday to $23.03, reflecting concern that more trouble lies ahead.

The shares have fallen 80% since March 8, when Silicon Valley Bank's parent SVB Financial Group shocked investors by revealing big investment losses and a need for new capital, sparking a bank run.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • First Republic Cut to Junk by Moody’s After $30 Billion Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank was cut to junk by Moody’s Investors Service, a day after a $30 billion rescue that the ratings agency warned could weigh on the lender’s profit outlook.Most Read from BloombergWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in Historic Deal to End CrisisMidsize US Banks Ask FDIC to Insure Deposits for Two YearsCredit Suisse’s First Boston Plan in Doubt Amid Crisis

  • First Republic Downgraded by S&P for the Second Time in a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank was downgraded again Sunday by S&P Global Inc., days after the ratings firm cut the lender to junk.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessSwitzerland Weighs Full or Partial Credit Suisse NationalizationS&P said it lowered First Republic’s l

  • What’s Going on With First Republic Bank?

    First Republic Bank shares have been hit hard over the past week following the failures of two large U.S. regional banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. What happened to First Republic Bank? First Republic was one of the banks to be swept up in the contagion that followed the March 10 failure of Silicon Valley Bank, because of some similarities including their size, their largely wealthy client base and the largely uninsured nature of their deposit bases.

  • UBS Vows to Shrink ‘Tricky’ Credit Suisse Investment Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessSwitzerland Weighs Full or Partial Credit Suisse NationalizationUBS Group AG Chairman Colm Kelleher said he will manage down Credit Suisse Group AG’s investment bank, curtailing a source of losses in recent years in a mov

  • Fed, other central banks set joint liquidity operation

    The move came on the heels of a deal brokered by Swiss authorities to have UBS buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse to prevent its disorderly collapse and signals the depth of concern central bankers have over the recent turmoil in the financial system on both sides of the Atlantic. "To improve the swap lines’ effectiveness in providing U.S. dollar funding, the central banks currently offering U.S. dollar operations have agreed to increase the frequency of seven-day maturity operations from weekly to daily," the Fed said in a statement issued alongside announcements from the other five central banks.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried, U.S. prosecutors near new bail agreement

    Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried are nearing an agreement with U.S. prosecutors on revised bail conditions for the indicted FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder, who is trying to convince a skeptical judge he should remain free. In a letter filed on Friday night in Manhattan federal court, Bankman-Fried's lawyer Christian Everdell said both sides believed they were "close to a resolution", and expect to formally propose new restrictions by next week. Bankman-Fried, 31, faces a trial set for Oct. 2 on charges of stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer funds to plug losses at his Alameda Research hedge fund, and making large illegal political donations to buy influence in Washington, D.C.

  • Pacific Western Bank faced 'elevated' withdrawals after bank failures

    In a statement, Pacific Western Bank said it still maintained solid liquidity, with available cash exceeding $10.8 billion as of Friday. The statement late on Friday came after PacWest's shares had slumped 19%, ending the week that was dominated by an unfolding crisis in the banking sector. Pacific Western Bank said that as of March 16, insured deposits accounted for over 62% of total deposits, while insured venture-specific deposits made up more than 77% of total venture deposits.

  • Exclusive-Swiss authorities mull imposing losses on Credit Suisse bondholders -sources

    Swiss authorities are examining imposing losses on Credit Suisse bondholders as part of a rescue of the bank, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. However, European regulators are apprehensive about such a move for fear that it could hit investor confidence elsewhere in Europe's financial sector, the sources said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. Losses on bondholders may need to be larger if Credit Suisse were wound down rather than if it were taken over by UBS, one of the sources said.

  • Regional Banks Want FDIC to Guarantee Deposits for Two Years

    A group of mid-size banks are concerned about bank runs after three bank failures occurred in March.

  • A former Utah Jazz player is coming back

    The Utah Jazz announced on Saturday that they have signed former player Jarrell Brantley to a 10-day contract

  • First Republic was rescued by rivals. Silicon Valley Bank was abandoned by its friends.

    The $30 billion bet on First Republic — to prevent it from becoming the third bank to fail in less than a week — was pitched as a bulwark against future bank runs.

  • First Republic Bank Looms Large for U.S. Regulators After Credit Suisse Sale

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome Powell are seeking to reassure investors to halt a slide in financial stocks.

  • UBS offers to buy Credit Suisse for up to $1 billion - FT

    The proposed all-share deal between Switzerland's two biggest banks is set to be signed as soon as Sunday evening, the report said, adding that the deal will be priced at a fraction of Credit Suisse's closing price on Friday. An offer was made on Sunday morning with a price of 0.25 Swiss francs ($0.27) a share to be paid in UBS stock, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. UBS has also insisted on a 'material adverse change' that voids the deal in the event its credit default spreads jump by 100 basis points or more, the report added.

  • Ari Melber Calls Out Mike Pence For 'Cop-Out' Response On Jan. 6

    "How can history hold anyone accountable if a key witness is actively undermining that search for truth?” the MSNBC host asked.

  • People making $100K in these Democrat-run cities are taking a big pocket punch: Report

    In New York City, Honolulu and San Francisco, your take-home pay ends up being less than $40,000 while making $100,00 annually, according to data from SmartAsset.

  • Credit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessSwitzerland Weighs Full or Partial Credit Suisse NationalizationHolders of Credit Suisse Group AG bonds suffered a historic loss when a takeover by UBS Group AG wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) wort

  • Two major banks in Europe look to regulators to stem contagion risk

    At least two major banks in Europe are examining scenarios of contagion in the region's banking sector and are looking to the Federal Reserve and the ECB for stronger signals of support, two senior executives close to the discussions told Reuters. The fallout from the crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse Group AG and the failure of two U.S. banks could ripple through the financial system next week, the two executives separately told Reuters on Sunday. The two banks have held their own internal deliberations on how soon the European Central Bank should weigh in to highlight banks' resilience, specifically their capital and liquidity positions, the people said.

  • Investing In the Stock Market Can Take You From $0 to $272,000. Here's How.

    If there's one thing the stock market is famous for, it's being incredibly volatile at times. In fact, with just a couple hundred dollars per month, the stock market can take you from zero to more than a quarter-million dollars with little effort on your part. The primary reason to invest in the stock market is that you can take advantage of compound earnings.

  • Japan, Germany agree to carefully monitor markets, coordinate as needed

    Japan and Germany agreed on Saturday to coordinate closely on financial jitters stemming from problems among Western banks while carefully monitoring global markets and economy, a Japanese finance ministry official told Reuters. The agreement came in a 45-minute meeting between Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, visiting Tokyo for bilateral government consultations. Banking stocks globally have been battered since Silicon Valley Bank collapsed and Credit Suisse was forced to tap $54 billion in central bank funding, raising questions about other weaknesses in the financial system.

  • 'We need to stop the water': A California town's frantic fight to save itself

    People in the rural California community of Allensworth have been fighting floodwaters by building berms, and are bracing for the next storm.