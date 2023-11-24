P Diddy accused of drugging and sexually assaulting student in New York in 1991

Rap mogul Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs is being sued by a woman accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting her when she was a student in 1991.

It is the second suit of its kind filed against Combs in the past week.

The lawsuit alleges that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted Joi Dickerson-Neal while she was visiting New York City in January 1991.

Combs is also accused of videotaping the alleged crime and sharing the footage with others in the music industry.

“The sexual assault, and public exposure of it, caused her to suffer overwhelming feelings of humiliation, embarrassment, violation, and constant apprehension about who all viewed it,” lawyers for Dickerson-Neal wrote in the complaint.

There has been a flurry of lawsuits against public figures in New York this week under the state’s Adult Survivors Act which is soon set to expire. The law allows such lawsuits to be filed in court even if the statute of limitations have run out.

Dickerson-Neal is seeking unspecified compensatory damages for mental and emotional injury, distress, pain and suffering and injury to her reputation, according to the lawsuit.

A spokesperson for Combs said Dickerson-Neal’s story is “made up and not credible,” and that the rapper never assaulted her.

“This is purely a money grab and nothing more,” the spokesperson said.

Jonathan Goldhirsch, one of the plaintiff’s lawyers, said: “Our client has not been able to escape the continuing impact of the harm Combs caused her many years ago.”

“Through the Adult Survivors Act, she can avail herself to the courts to finally seek justice.”

The complaint against Combs comes a week after he settled a lawsuit by his former girlfriend, R&B vocalist Cassandra Ventura, accusing the rapper of serial physical abuse, sexual slavery and rape. Combs had strongly denied all the allegations.

Combs, 54, founder of Bad Boy Records, is one of the most influential producers and executives in hip-hop.