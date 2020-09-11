S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 21, 2020:
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – September 21, 2020
COMPANY
GICS SECTOR
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
ADDED
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSX:FVI)
Materials
Silver
ADDED
New Gold Inc (TSX:NGD)
Materials
Gold
ADDED
Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK)
Materials
Precious Metals & Minerals
ADDED
Sprott Inc (TSX:SII)
Financials
Asset Management & Custody Banks
ADDED
Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:TRIL)
Health Care
Biotechnology
DELETED
Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX)
Communication Services
Movies & Entertainment
DELETED
Pason Systems Inc (TSX:PSI)
Energy
Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2020/11/c4917.html