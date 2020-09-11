    Advertisement

    S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

    TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 21, 2020:

    S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – September 21, 2020


    COMPANY

    GICS SECTOR

    GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

    ADDED

    Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSX:FVI)

    Materials

    Silver

    ADDED

    New Gold Inc (TSX:NGD)

    Materials

    Gold

    ADDED

    Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK)

    Materials

    Precious Metals & Minerals

    ADDED

    Sprott Inc (TSX:SII)

    Financials

    Asset Management & Custody Banks

    ADDED

    Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:TRIL)

    Health Care

    Biotechnology

    DELETED

    Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX)

    Communication Services

    Movies & Entertainment

    DELETED

    Pason Systems Inc (TSX:PSI)

    Energy

    Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

