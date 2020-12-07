S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Update to S&P Composite 1500 Market Cap Guidelines

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") is updating the market capitalization eligibility criteria for new additions to the S&P Composite 1500 Indices. Effective December 8, 2020, the size ranges will be updated as follows.

Previous Market Capitalization Eligibility Criteria

New Market Capitalization Eligibility Criteria

Unadjusted company market capitalization of:

· US$ 8.2 billion or more for the S&P 500

· US$ 2.4 billion to US$ 8.2 billion for the S&P MidCap 400

· US$ 600 million to US$ 2.4 billion for the S&P SmallCap 600

Unadjusted company market capitalization of:

· US$ 9.8 billion or more for the S&P 500

· US$ 3.2 billion to US$ 9.8 billion for the S&P MidCap 400

· US$ 700 million to US$ 3.2 billion for the S&P SmallCap 600



In consideration of overall market conditions, the Index Committee believes a minimum threshold of $9.8 billion for the S&P 500 is appropriate. These ranges are reviewed quarterly and updated as needed to assure consistency with market conditions. A company meeting the unadjusted company market capitalization criteria is also required to have a security level float-adjusted market capitalization that is at least 50% of the respective index's unadjusted company level minimum market capitalization threshold.

As a reminder, the market capitalization eligibility criteria is for additions. The addition criteria are for addition to an index, not for continued membership. As a result, an index constituent that appears to violate criteria for addition to that index is not deleted unless ongoing conditions warrant an index change.

A history of market cap ranges dating back to 2007 can be found in Appendix A of the U.S. Indices methodology. Please visit our website www.spdji.com for further details.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-dow-jones-indices-announces-update-to-sp-composite-1500-market-cap-guidelines-301187806.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Latest Stories

  • Trump is reportedly planning a made-for-TV exit on Air Force One from the White House to a rally on Inauguration Day, hoping to pull viewers from Biden

    Trump is reportedly considering breaking democratic tradition by boycotting Joe Biden's inauguration and staging a rally instead.

  • Pfizer and Moderna reportedly reject invitations to Trump's vaccine 'PR stunt'

    It seems the executives leading COVID-19 vaccine development know better than to attend a big gathering right about now.On Tuesday, the White House will be hosting a "vaccine summit" apparently meant to bring vaccine developers, scientists, and government leaders together ahead of distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. But drug industry leaders have decided the event is more of a "public relations stunt," and some big names aren't even planning to attend, Stat News reports.Pfizer and Moderna are currently at the top of the COVID-19 vaccine world, having produced vaccine candidates that are more than 90 percent effective at stopping transmission of the disease. But despite the fact that both of the companies' CEOs had been invited to the vaccine summit, neither plans to attend, two sources tell Stat. The summit comes just days before the Food and Drug Administration is set to examine Pfizer's vaccine data, and a week before it will look at Moderna's. Both reviews will likely result in emergency use authorizations for the two vaccines.Many other companies involved in the vaccine distribution process — FedEx, UPS, Walgreens, and CVS among them — are expected to send representatives to the event. But they "are likely to send lower-ranking executives as opposed to their CEOs," sources familiar with the event's planning tell Stat. And despite an apparent conflict of interest, Peter Marks, the FDA official who heads vaccine approvals, may end up attending the summit, Stat reports.More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness Would Republicans believe election conspiracy theories without Trump? I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans

  • Former Alabama senator dies of Covid, in his last words warns, 'We messed up'

    “We let our guards down. Please tell everybody to be careful. This is real, and if you get diagnosed, get help immediately,” former Sen. Larry Dixon said.

  • U.S. Supreme Court hears World War Two-era Jewish property claims

    The lingering legacy of World War Two reached the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday as the justices weighed two cases involving claims by Jews in Germany and Hungary and their descendants whose property was taken amid persecution that culminated in the Holocaust. The justices heard arguments in the two cases that hinge upon a federal law called the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act that limits the jurisdiction of American courts over lawsuits against foreign governments. In one case, the justices considered Germany's bid to avoid facing a lawsuit in a U.S. court over medieval artwork that its former Nazi government pressured Jewish art dealers to sell in the 1930s.

  • Trump considering over-the-top WH exit to overshadow Biden inauguration

    As January 2021 nears and White House administrations are set to change, the outgoing president is reportedly planning a dramatic exit from the oval office. According to Axios, President Donald Trump has decided to leave Washington D.C. in a dramatic fashion. The outlet reported sources close to the Trump team revealed his plan to draw attention away from the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

  • Former Florida health official posts video of state police entering her home, drawing their weapons

    Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Health Department official, tweeted a video in which it appears state police entered her home to confiscate her computer and other devices. The video appears to show police drawing their weapons.

  • Mexico asks US to extradite country's former security chief

    Mexico confirmed Monday it has asked the United States to extradite former security chief Genaro García Luna, who currently faces trial in the U.S. for allegedly protecting a drug gang. The Foreign Relations Department said the request had been formally made, but offered no further details. Mexico has said in the past that it prefers Mexican officials be tried in their own country, and bristled over the recent arrest of the country’s former defense secretary, who the U.S. later turned over to Mexico.

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Brazil's president rejects COVID-19 vaccine, undermining a century of progress toward universal inoculation

    The world is eagerly awaiting the release of several COVID-19 vaccines, but Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is not. “I’m not going to take it. It’s my right,” he said in a Nov. 26 social media broadcast. Bolsonaro, who came down with COVID-19 in July, has also criticized face masks. He and his more faithful supporters oppose any suggestion of mandatory coronavirus vaccinations. Vaccine resistance has a long history in Brazil. In November 1904, thousands of people in the city of Rio de Janeiro protested government-mandated smallpox vaccinations in a famous revolt that nearly ended with a coup. Making modern BrazilThe smallpox vaccine had arrived in Brazil almost a century earlier. But the syringes were long, left skin pockmarked and could transmit other diseases such as syphilis. Between 1898 and 1904, only 2% to 10% of Rio’s population was vaccinated yearly, according to historian Sidney Chalhoub. In 1904, smallpox killed 0.4% of Rio residents – a higher percentage of the population than COVID-19’s victims in New York City this year.But these were not the only reasons Brazil made vaccinations mandatory in 1904. As part of a “modernization” plan to attract European immigration and foreign investment, President Rodrigues Alves was committed to eradicating epidemics – not just smallpox, but also yellow fever and the bubonic plague.To rid Rio de Janeiro, then the nation’s capital, of sanitary hazards while opening space for Parisian-style avenues and buildings, hundreds of tenements were demolished between 1903 and 1909. Almost 40,000 people – mostly Afro-Brazilians but also poor Italian, Portuguese and Spanish immigrants – were evicted and removed from downtown Rio. Many were left homeless, forced to resettle on nearby hillsides or in distant rural areas. Meanwhile, public health agents accompanied by armed police systematically disinfected homes with sulfur that destroyed furniture and other belongings – whether residents welcomed them or not. Conspiracy and barricadesPoliticians and military officers who opposed President Alves saw opportunity in the outrage these health initiatives caused. They stoked discontent.With the help of labor organizers and news editors, Alves’ opponents led a campaign against Brazil’s public health mandates throughout 1904. Newspapers reported on violent home disinfections and forced vaccinations. Senators and other public figures declared that mandatory vaccinations encroached on people’s homes and bodies.In mid-November of that year, thousands of protesters gathered in public squares to rally against public health efforts. Rio police reacted with disproportionate force, triggering six days of unrest in the city. A racially diverse crowd of students, construction workers, port workers and other residents fought back, armed with rocks, housewares or the tools of their trade, flipping over streetcars to barricade the streets. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, conspirators were mobilizing young military cadets. Their plan: to overthrow Alves’ government. Their scheme was foiled when the president called upon both the Army and the Navy to contain protesters and detain alleged insurgents. Brazil’s great vaccine revolt was soon suppressed. The language of rightsAfterward, newspapers portrayed protesters as an ignorant mass, manipulated by cunning politicians. They deemed one of the uprising’s popular leaders, Horácio José da Silva – known as “Black Silver” – a “disorderly thug.”But Brazil’s vaccine revolt was more than a cynical political manipulation. Digging into archives, historians like me are learning what really motivated the uprising.The violent and segregationist features of Alves’ urban plan are one obvious answer. In early 20th-century Brazil, most people – women, those who couldn’t read, the unemployed – couldn’t vote. For these Brazilians, the streets were the only place to have their voices heard.But why would they so virulently oppose methods that controlled the spread of disease?Delving into newspapers and legal records, I have found that critics of Brazil’s 1904 public health drive often expressed their opposition in terms of “inviolability of the home,” both on the streets and in courts.For elite Brazilians, invoking this constitutional right was about protecting the privacy of their households, where men ruled over wives, children and servants. Public health agents threatened this patriarchal authority by demanding access to homes and women’s bodies.Poor men and women in Rio also held patriarchal values. But for them there was more than privacy at stake in 1904. Throughout the 19th century, enslaved Afro-Brazilians had formed families and built homes, even on plantations, carving out spaces of relative freedom from their masters. After slavery was abolished in 1888, many freed Afro-Brazilians shared crowded tenements with immigrants. By the time of Alves’s vaccination drive, the poor of Rio had been fighting eviction and police violence for decades. For Black Brazilians, then, defending their rights to choose what to do – or not to do – with their homes and bodies was part of a much longer struggle for social, economic and political inclusion. Deadly learning experienceFour years after the 1904 revolt, Rio was struck by another smallpox epidemic. With so many people unvaccinated, deaths doubled; almost 1% of the city perished.[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]It was a deadly learning experience. From then on, Brazilian leaders framed mandatory smallpox, measles and other vaccines as a means to protect the common good, and invested in educational campaigns to explain why. Throughout the 20th century, vaccinations were extremely successful in Brazil. Since the 1990s, 95% of children have been vaccinated, though the numbers are dropping.Today, Brazil is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. As in the past, Afro-Brazilians are hurting more than others.By invoking Brazilians’ individual right not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, President Bolsonaro is ignoring the lessons of 1904 – undermining a century of hard work fighting disease in Brazil.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Pedro Cantisano, University of Nebraska Omaha.Read more: * COVID-19 is deadlier for black Brazilians, a legacy of structural racism that dates back to slavery * In Brazil’s raging pandemic, domestic workers fear for their lives – and their jobsPedro Cantisano does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Barefoot toddler among record 111 migrants to cross Channel in December

    A barefoot toddler was among 111 migrants to cross the Channel in small boats on Monday, marking a record number of arrivals for a day in December. Last week, Home Secretary Priti Patel agreed to pay France £28 million to double the number of police patrolling French beaches, but five packed with men, women and children made the perilous journey and reached the UK. Pictures show at least five children being taken into care by Border Force staff, while dozens of soaked, shivering adults were wrapped in blankets as the temperature barely crept above freezing. Channel crossings by migrants this late in the year are less common, and bring significant additional risks with the choppy water and cold weather, but yesterday more than 100 people were picked up and taken to Dover, the most on record in December The previous high was on Boxing day last year, when 49 people arrived by small boat, after 40 others crossed on Christmas Day.

  • Thousands protest in London against India's farming reforms

    Thousands of people protested and blocked traffic in central London on Sunday over Indian agricultural reforms that have triggered mass demonstrations in India, and police made 13 arrests over breaches of COVID regulations. Tens of thousands of farmers have protested in India against three laws the government says are meant to overhaul antiquated procurement procedures and give growers more options to sell their produce. Farmers fear the legislation, passed in September, will eventually dismantle India's regulated markets and stop the government from buying wheat and rice at guaranteed prices, leaving them at the mercy of private buyers.

  • Trump suggests Rudy Giuliani's crusade to overturn the election results is 'more important' than when he led New York's 9/11 response

    Giuliani was lauded for his 9/11 response, but his public image has cratered in recent years as he spins a web of increasingly incoherent conspiracies.

  • Schumer: Biden ‘Considering’ Forgiving $50,000 in Student Loan Debt via Executive Action

    President-elect Joe Biden is “considering” forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for low-income and middle class students, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Monday.Schumer held a press conference alongside Democratic Congressmen-elect Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones and Jamaal Bowman of New York, during which the group announced they have “come to the conclusion” that Biden can “forgive $50,000 of debt the first day he becomes president.”“You don’t need Congress, all you need is the flick of a pen and President-elect Biden — then President Biden — can make this happen,” Schumer said.> JUST IN: Sen. Chuck Schumer: President-elect Joe Biden is "considering" forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for all borrowers. pic.twitter.com/KS4WNgAb79> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020He added that the group is urging Biden to choose a secretary of education who will support student loan forgiveness because “it’s up to the secretary of education officially, but if President Biden wants it, I’m sure it will happen.”“This debt is a huge burden on the backs of our students standing in the way of them and their economy and it stays with them for a very long time,” he said.He said they are calling on Biden to take executive action to administratively cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for federal student loan borrowers with an income below $125,000, and to do so in a way that the borrowers would have no tax liability when they receive the forgiveness.Schumer said he has spoken to Biden about "how important" the loan forgiveness is and that he is "considering" it.Asked if Biden will have the executive authority to forgive the debt, the New York Senator said the president-elect is researching that and "I believe when he does his research, he will find that he does."When asked what the forgiveness would mean for families who have “made sacrifices to pay off student loans” Schumer said it would be “good for everybody.”“Lots of students paid off student loans but it’s such a burden it’s good for everybody to make sure that this debt is vanquished,” he said. “It’s never been this high.”He added that when he finished college it cost $1,700 but “people can’t afford it now.”

  • Schools confront 'off the rails' numbers of failing grades

    The first report cards of the school year are arriving with many more Fs than usual in a dismal sign of the struggles students are experiencing with distance learning. School districts from coast to coast have reported the number of students failing classes has risen by as many as two or three times — with English language learners and disabled and disadvantaged students suffering the most. “It was completely off the rails from what is normal for us, and that was obviously very alarming,” said Erik Jespersen, principal of Oregon's McNary High School, where 38% of grades in late October were failing, compared with 8% in normal times.

  • Giant continental dormice spotted in England as conservationists warn they could harm native species

    To a passer-by, the fluffy, cartoonish creature on the floor could have been a cuddly toy dropped by a child on a trip to the New Forest National Park. However, to those with a knowledge of rodents, the animal which has been sighted in the park for the first time is a European dormouse which could be breeding in Britain. This year, wildlife experts have spotted the Garden Dormouse in Derbyshire and the New Forest, sparking concerns that it has been deliberately released. They are usually found in France, Spain and Italy. Unlike our native hazel dormice, this species is extremely hardy and carnivorous. While our small, honey-coloured native species prefers to feast on nuts and berries, the continental invader is predatory, eating the young of other rodents and small birds. There are fears if the species started breeding in large numbers, they could pose a threat to our native animals. Government sources say they are risk assessing the rodent, but it is not known to be rapidly breeding in the UK and is not thought to be a significant risk at this time.

  • MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle says she's recovering from COVID-19: 'I am begging you, please take this seriously'

    MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle is "begging" viewers to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously as she recovers from the coronavirus herself, saying she is "sick and scared."The MSNBC anchor on Monday revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19, as did her husband and children, and has "spent the better part of the last two weeks in bed isolating." Ruhle said she's now "on the mend" and her family is "very lucky" to be getting better but noted that many Americans have not been as fortunate, as the United States' coronavirus death toll passes 280,000."There is so much more that I now know after having COVID myself," Ruhle said. "Most importantly, we don't have a vaccine today. We have a virus that is ravaging our country, and we need to do a whole lot more to stop it. And as a person who is sick and scared, I am begging you, please take this seriously. It is not over."This plea came after MSNBC's Rachel Maddow emotionally revealed that her partner tested positive for COVID-19, saying they feared "it might kill her" and telling viewers they must "do whatever you can to keep from getting it."Ruhle offered further reflections on her experience with the coronavirus in an opinion piece for NBC News on Monday, writing that although Americans are "told to do the right thing" to prevent the spread of COVID-19, "what I have learned is that the 'right thing' gets easier the more privileged you are." She added, "The only way we can get through this is if we have a system that works for everyone, and after having COVID-19, I'm convinced that we do not." > NEW: @SRuhle discusses having Covid-19: "We don't have a vaccine today. We have a virus that is ravaging our country, and we need to do a whole lot more to stop it."> > "As a person who is sick and scared, I am begging you, please take this seriously. It is not over." pic.twitter.com/X7RUB2jIrb> > -- MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 7, 2020More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness Would Republicans believe election conspiracy theories without Trump? I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans

  • Trump’s intelligence director says ‘we’ll see’ if there’s a Biden administration

    President and his associates continue to deny he lost the election, but they won’t be able to hold out much longer as election results are formally turned in this month

  • EU to discuss measures against Turkey in eastern Mediterranean row: Germany

    European foreign ministers will discuss measures against Turkey at their meeting on Monday as there has been no de-escalation in the conflict in the eastern Mediterranean in the past months, Germany's foreign minister said on Monday. "Germany has worked hard to facilitate a dialogue between the European Union and Turkey over the past months," Heiko Maas said before meeting his European Union counterparts.

  • Female boxer 'arrested on suspicion of beating 61-year-old husband to death'

    A leading woman boxer has been arrested in Switzerland on suspicion of killing her husband, according to reports on Monday. Viviane Obenauf, a three-time challenger for world boxing titles, is reportedly being held on suspicion of beating her husband to death with a blunt object. The 34-year-old Ms Obenauf was born in Brazil but is a long-term resident of Switzerland. Her husband, a 61-year-old Swiss restaurateur named only as Thomas F under local privacy laws, was found dead at his Des Alpes restaurant in Interlaken in October. He had suffered trauma from a blunt instrument and his injuries suggested a “sustained violent assault”. Ms Obenauf has been in custody for a month but has only now been identified as the chief suspect in her husband’s death. Suspects are not generally named under Swiss law and prosecutors have refused to comment on her identity, but Switzerland’s Blick newspaper claimed to have confirmed it from three independent sources.

  • The sanitation worker who found the dead body of a Houston influencer described the moment he discovered her

    The man who found the body of Alexis Sharkey said he can't stop thinking about the moment he discovered the deceased 26-year-old in Houston.