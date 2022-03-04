S&P Dow Jones to remove all Russian stocks from indices and strip country of emerging market status

(Independent)

S&P Dow Jones has announced it will remove all stocks listed or domiciled in Russia from its benchmark indices, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, because of the invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement released in New York on Friday, the company said the order would be effective before the market opens on Wednesday 9 March.

Russia will be further isolated from the global economy by its declassification as an emerging market, also effective from Wednesday. After that it will be categorised as a standalone group.

The company said it conducted a consultation with market participants as a result of the recent sanctions and market access limitations.

“S&P DJI now announces that it will remove all stocks listed and/or domiciled in Russia (including ADRs/GDRs) from its standard equity indices at a price of zero, effective prior to the open on Wednesday, March 9, 2022,” the statement reads.

More follows…