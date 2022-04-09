S&P downgrade indicates Russia headed for historic default

FILE - People walk past a currency exchange office screen displaying the exchange rates of U.S. Dollar and Euro to Russian Rubles in Moscow, on Feb. 28, 2022. The U.S. Treasury Department will not allow any dollar debt payments to be made from Russian government accounts at U.S. financial institutions, an agency spokesperson said Tuesday morning. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
FRANK BAJAK
·2 min read

BOSTON (AP) — The credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's has downgraded its assessment of Russia’s ability to repay foreign debt, signaling rising prospects that Moscow will soon default on external loans for the first time in more than a century.

S&P Global Ratings issued the downgrade to “selective default” late Friday after Russia arranged to make foreign bond payments in rubles on Monday when they were due in dollars. It said it didn’t expect Russia to be able to convert the rubles into dollars within the 30-day grace period allowed.

S&P said in a statement that its decision was based partly on its opinion that sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine “are likely to be further increased in the coming weeks, hampering Russia’s willingness and technical abilities to honor the terms and conditions of its obligations to foreign debtholders.”

While Russia has signaled that it remains willing to pay its debts, the Kremlin also has warned that it would do so in rubles if its overseas accounts in foreign currencies remain frozen.

Tightened sanctions placed on Russia this week after evidence of alleged war crimes — the killing of civilians in the town of Bucha during Russian military occupation — barred it from using any foreign reserves held in U.S. banks for debt payments.

Russia’s finance ministry said Wednesday that it tried to make a $649 million payment toward two bonds to an unnamed U.S. bank — previously reported as JPMorgan Chase — but that the tightened sanctions prevented the payment from being accepted, so it paid in rubles.

Western sanctions have severely squeezed Russia’s economy, and S&P and other ratings agencies had already downgraded its debt to “junk” status, deeming a default highly likely.

Russia has used strict capital controls, other severe measures and proceeds from oil and gas sales to artificially prop up the ruble.

The country has not defaulted on foreign debt since the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917, when the Soviet Union emerged. Even in the late 1990s, following the Soviet Union’s demise, Russia was able to continue to pay foreign debts with the help of international aid. It did default on domestic debt, however.

Recommended Stories

  • Man shot near Mall at Millenia after fight involving a woman, police say

    Orlando police are investigating a shooting that happened at 12:16 a.m. on Saturday.

  • Orbital Reef partners plan private U.S. space station to be international, open like ISS

    While inspired by the orbiting research station, the replacement led by a Colorado company will add new capabilities, executives say.

  • Amarillo detectives investigating storage unit burglaries; 27 suspects ID'd

    Police said in 2021, there were 172 reported burglaries of storage units, with 95 of those being reported between June 25 and November 12.

  • New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox announce Friday's Opening Day lineups

    Nathan Eovaldi (11-9, 3.75 ERA in 2021) will start for Boston, while Gerrit Cole (16-8, 3.23) will be on the hill for New York.

  • Armed suspect robs Springfield U.S. Bank on North Grand; flees with unknown amount of cash

    An armed suspect stole an undetermined amount of cash in a robbery at U.S. Bank in Springfield Friday.

  • Nuclear power could transform the US energy grid — but decades of roadblocks and rising prices are standing in the way

    Experts say relying more nuclear power could reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, especially as the invasion of Ukraine roils global energy markets.

  • S&P cuts Russia's foreign currency rating to 'selective default'

    S&P on Saturday lowered Russia's foreign currency ratings to "selective default" on increased risks that Moscow will not be able and willing to honor its commitments to foreign debtholders. Facing waves of sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, Russia could face its first sovereign external default in over a century after it made arrangements to make an international bond repayment in rubles this week, even though the payment was due in dollars. S&P said in a statement it understood that Russia had made coupon and principal payments on dollar-denominated Eurobonds in rubles on Monday.

  • 'I'm all about a revolution': Transcript reveals details of Doug Jensen's first interview with the FBI

    The Des Moines man said he 'felt like I was being told to come on, like I was being led' as he entered the U.S. Capitol through a window.

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. Related: 11 Ways Warren...

  • Cracks in ice could lead to life on Jupiter's moon

    The action of Jupiter’s gravity can pump surface brine with dissolved oxygen through cracks in Europa's surface to the ocean below, a new study says.

  • Zelenskyy calls train station strike a war crime, blames Putin, pilots for hitting civilian targets: Live updates

    Russian attacks targeting Ukrainian civilians, including a recent train station assault, are war crimes, according to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

  • Oregon leaders have looted public safety

    Oregon’s house of justice is burning, and district attorneys are doing everything they can to rescue victims while beating back a fire.

  • Ukraine war pushes Germany to strengthen its bunker infrastructure

    Germany has started working on strengthening its basement shelters as well as building up crisis stocks in case of war, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the country's interior minister. After decades of attrition of Germany's armed forces, Russia's war in Ukraine has led to a major policy shift with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledging to increase defence spending and injecting 100 billion euros ($109 billion) into the army. The government is also looking into upgrading its public shelter systems and will increase spending on civil protection, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the newspaper.

  • Mike Schrage exits Elon coaching job for Duke role he ‘could not pass up’ with Jon Scheyer

    Mike Schrage ends his building project as Elon head coach after three seasons to return to Duke, where he’ll work on Jon Scheyer’s new staff

  • New ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Dinosaur Is ‘Like the Joker,’ Director Says

    Colin Trevorrow teases the arrival of the Giganotosaurus

  • Von der Leyen: 'the unthinkable has happened' in Bucha

    STORY: Ukraine and several Western governments have accused Moscow of war crimes after the bodies of civilians shot at close range were found in the town of Bucha following a Russian withdrawal.The Kremlin denies its forces were responsible for the deaths and said on Tuesday (April 5) that Western allegations Russian forces committed war crimes were a "monstrous forgery."The European Commission chief and the EU's top diplomat arrived in Kyiv on Friday (April 8) to offer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy support and reassurance over his bid for EU membership in a capital gradually reviving after Russia pulled back forces.

  • Germany's response to Ukraine insufficient, nearly half of Germans say - survey

    A growing percentage of Germans think the government has not done enough in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a survey showed on Thursday, as Europe's biggest economy tries to balance its economic interests against sanctions on Russia. Some 45% view Chancellor Olaf Scholz's reaction to the invasion as insufficient, the survey by ARD-DeutschlandTrend showed. Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 spurred Germany into reversing a deep-rooted policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones, and Berlin has supplied Kyiv with anti-tank weapons and missiles.

  • Fiery Senate floor speech

    Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz blasted Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley after blocking yet another one of President Biden’s Defense Department nominees.

  • Amazon seeks to overturn union win, says vote was tainted

    Amazon is seeking to overturn the historic union victory at one of its New York City warehouses, arguing in a legal filing Friday that union organizers and the National Labor Relations Board acted in a way that tainted the results. The e-commerce giant listed 25 objections in the filing obtained by The Associated Press, accusing organizers with the nascent Amazon Labor Union of intimidating workers to vote for the union, a claim an attorney representing the group has called “patently absurd.” “The employees have spoken,” Eric Milner, the attorney, said in a statement Thursday after Amazon's initial planned objections were made public in another legal filing.

  • Why parts of Good Friday worship have been controversial

    People visiting a Christ sculpture at the Santa Maria Magdalena Church during the Holy Week in Granada, Spain. Álex Cámara/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesChurches around the world will be holding services for their three most important days during this Holy Week: Holy Thursday, sometimes called Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Easter commemorates Christ’s resurrection from the dead, the fundamental belief of Christianity. It is the earliest and most central of all Christian holidays, mo