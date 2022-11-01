P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE) Looks Just Right

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.7x P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios under 13x and even P/E's lower than 7x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

P.I.E. Industrial Berhad hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, P.I.E. Industrial Berhad would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 16% decrease to the company's bottom line. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 64% in total over the last three years. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 13% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 8.9% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that P.I.E. Industrial Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that P.I.E. Industrial Berhad maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

