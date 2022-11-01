P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE) Looks Just Right

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.7x P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios under 13x and even P/E's lower than 7x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

P.I.E. Industrial Berhad hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

View our latest analysis for P.I.E. Industrial Berhad

pe
pe

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on P.I.E. Industrial Berhad will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, P.I.E. Industrial Berhad would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 16% decrease to the company's bottom line. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 64% in total over the last three years. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 13% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 8.9% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that P.I.E. Industrial Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that P.I.E. Industrial Berhad maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

The company's balance sheet is another key area for risk analysis. Our free balance sheet analysis for P.I.E. Industrial Berhad with six simple checks will allow you to discover any risks that could be an issue.

You might be able to find a better investment than P.I.E. Industrial Berhad. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

