Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (HKG:363)

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited’s (HKG:363) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Shanghai Industrial Holdings has a P/E ratio of 4.86, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 21%.

View our latest analysis for Shanghai Industrial Holdings

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Do You Calculate Shanghai Industrial Holdings’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Shanghai Industrial Holdings:

P/E of 4.86 = HK$15.72 ÷ HK$3.23 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

It’s great to see that Shanghai Industrial Holdings grew EPS by 18% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 3.7%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Shanghai Industrial Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Shanghai Industrial Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (7.2) in the industrials industry classification.

SEHK:363 PE PEG Gauge January 14th 19 More

Shanghai Industrial Holdings’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Shanghai Industrial Holdings, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings’s Balance Sheet

Shanghai Industrial Holdings’s net debt is considerable, at 171% of its market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you’re comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Shanghai Industrial Holdings’s P/E Ratio

Shanghai Industrial Holdings has a P/E of 4.9. That’s below the average in the HK market, which is 10.3. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.