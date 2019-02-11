Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Frasers Property Limited (SGX:TQ5)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Frasers Property Limited’s (SGX:TQ5) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Frasers Property has a P/E ratio of 7.41, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 13%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Frasers Property:

P/E of 7.41 = SGD1.73 ÷ SGD0.23 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others — and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Frasers Property saw earnings per share improve by -8.7% last year. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 29%, annually, over 5 years.

How Does Frasers Property’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Frasers Property has a lower P/E than the average (10.5) in the real estate industry classification.

Frasers Property’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Frasers Property, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Frasers Property’s P/E?

Frasers Property has net debt worth a very significant 254% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you’re comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On Frasers Property’s P/E Ratio

Frasers Property trades on a P/E ratio of 7.4, which is below the SG market average of 11.9. The meaningful debt load is probably contributing to low expectations, even though it has improved earnings recently.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.