Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand NZME Limited (NZSE:NZM)

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at NZME Limited’s (NZSE:NZM) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, NZME’s P/E ratio is 5.96. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 17%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for NZME:

P/E of 5.96 = NZ$0.51 ÷ NZ$0.086 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each NZ$1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

NZME’s earnings per share fell by 22% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 12% per year over the last five years.

How Does NZME’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that NZME has a lower P/E than the average (11.6) P/E for companies in the media industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that NZME shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does NZME’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

NZME has net debt worth a very significant 120% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you’re comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On NZME’s P/E Ratio

NZME’s P/E is 6 which is below average (16) in the NZ market. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn’t grow EPS last year, it isn’t surprising that the market has muted expectations.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.