Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (NSE:JISLDVREQS)

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Jain Irrigation Systems Limited’s (NSE:JISLDVREQS) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Jain Irrigation Systems has a P/E ratio of 9.36, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 11%.

How Do I Calculate Jain Irrigation Systems’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Jain Irrigation Systems:

P/E of 9.36 = ₹51.2 ÷ ₹5.47 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Jain Irrigation Systems increased earnings per share by a whopping 41% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 44%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Jain Irrigation Systems’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Jain Irrigation Systems has a lower P/E than the average (18.5) P/E for companies in the machinery industry.

NSEI:JISLDVREQS PE PEG Gauge February 14th 19 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Jain Irrigation Systems shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Jain Irrigation Systems, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Jain Irrigation Systems’s P/E?

Jain Irrigation Systems’s net debt is considerable, at 169% of its market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you’re comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Jain Irrigation Systems’s P/E Ratio

Jain Irrigation Systems trades on a P/E ratio of 9.4, which is below the IN market average of 15.6. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.