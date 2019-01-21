Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Olam International Limited (SGX:O32)

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Olam International Limited’s (SGX:O32) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Olam International has a price to earnings ratio of 11.81, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 8.5%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Olam International:

P/E of 11.81 = SGD1.81 ÷ SGD0.15 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It’s great to see that Olam International grew EPS by 16% in the last year. And it has improved its earnings per share by 65% per year over the last three years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio. But earnings per share are down 7.4% per year over the last five years.

How Does Olam International’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (23.6) for companies in the consumer retailing industry is higher than Olam International’s P/E.

SGX:O32 PE PEG Gauge January 21st 19 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Olam International shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Olam International, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Olam International’s Balance Sheet

Net debt totals a substantial 160% of Olam International’s market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On Olam International’s P/E Ratio

Olam International has a P/E of 11.8. That’s around the same as the average in the SG market, which is 11.8. While it does have meaningful debt levels, it has also produced strong earnings growth recently. However, the P/E ratio implies that most doubt the strong growth will continue.