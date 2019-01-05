Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Teckwah Industrial Corporation Ltd (SGX:561)

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Teckwah Industrial Corporation Ltd’s (SGX:561) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Teckwah Industrial has a P/E ratio of 11.1, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 9.0%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Teckwah Industrial:

P/E of 11.1 = SGD0.43 ÷ SGD0.039 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Teckwah Industrial saw earnings per share decrease by 27% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 1.7% per year over the last five years. And EPS is down 8.4% a year, over the last 3 years. This might lead to low expectations.

How Does Teckwah Industrial’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Teckwah Industrial has a lower P/E than the average (14.6) in the commercial services industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Teckwah Industrial shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Teckwah Industrial, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Teckwah Industrial’s P/E?

Teckwah Industrial has net cash of S$25m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Teckwah Industrial’s P/E Ratio

Teckwah Industrial has a P/E of 11.1. That’s around the same as the average in the SG market, which is 11.7. Although the recent drop in earnings per share would keep the market cautious, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. So it’s not surprising to see it trade on a P/E roughly in line with the market.