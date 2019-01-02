Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand TCI Finance Limited (NSE:TCIFINANCE)

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at TCI Finance Limited’s (NSE:TCIFINANCE) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, TCI Finance’s P/E ratio is 11.69. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying ₹11.69 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

View our latest analysis for TCI Finance

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for TCI Finance:

P/E of 11.69 = ₹15.2 ÷ ₹1.3 (Based on the year to March 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the ‘E’ decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others — and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

TCI Finance shrunk earnings per share by 54% over the last year. And EPS is down 4.7% a year, over the last 5 years. This might lead to muted expectations.

How Does TCI Finance’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see TCI Finance has a lower P/E than the average (15.2) in the diversified financial industry classification.

NSEI:TCIFINANCE PE PEG Gauge January 2nd 19 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that TCI Finance shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting TCI Finance’s P/E?

TCI Finance’s net debt is considerable, at 251% of its market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you’re comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On TCI Finance’s P/E Ratio

TCI Finance has a P/E of 11.7. That’s below the average in the IN market, which is 17.2. The P/E reflects market pessimism that probably arises from the lack of recent EPS growth, paired with significant leverage.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.