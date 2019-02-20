Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited (NSE:MEP)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited’s (NSE:MEP) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. MEP Infrastructure Developers has a price to earnings ratio of 10.24, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying ₹10.24 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for MEP Infrastructure Developers:

P/E of 10.24 = ₹38.25 ÷ ₹3.74 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

MEP Infrastructure Developers saw earnings per share improve by -7.6% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 65%.

How Does MEP Infrastructure Developers’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.5) for companies in the infrastructure industry is higher than MEP Infrastructure Developers’s P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that MEP Infrastructure Developers shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with MEP Infrastructure Developers, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does MEP Infrastructure Developers’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

MEP Infrastructure Developers’s net debt is considerable, at 285% of its market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On MEP Infrastructure Developers’s P/E Ratio

MEP Infrastructure Developers trades on a P/E ratio of 10.2, which is below the IN market average of 15.2. It’s good to see EPS growth in the last 12 months, but the debt on the balance sheet might be muting expectations.