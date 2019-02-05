Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Company Limited (HKG:560)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Company Limited’s (HKG:560) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) has a price to earnings ratio of 6.85, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying HK$6.85 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group):

P/E of 6.85 = HK$1.78 ÷ HK$0.26 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) shrunk earnings per share by 13% over the last year. But EPS is up 6.1% over the last 5 years.

How Does Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group)’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.8) for companies in the shipping industry is higher than Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group)’s P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group)’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) has net cash of HK$661m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group)’s P/E Ratio

Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) trades on a P/E ratio of 6.9, which is below the HK market average of 10.4. Falling earnings per share are likely to be keeping potential buyers away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: if so, the low P/E could be an opportunity.