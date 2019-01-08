Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand The Byke Hospitality Limited (NSE:THEBYKE)

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how The Byke Hospitality Limited’s (NSE:THEBYKE) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Byke Hospitality has a P/E ratio of 7.35, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 14%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Byke Hospitality:

P/E of 7.35 = ₹63.45 ÷ ₹8.63 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It’s great to see that Byke Hospitality grew EPS by 12% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 19%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Byke Hospitality’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (24.5) for companies in the hospitality industry is higher than Byke Hospitality’s P/E.

NSEI:THEBYKE PE PEG Gauge January 8th 19 More

This suggests that market participants think Byke Hospitality will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Byke Hospitality’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with Byke Hospitality’s ₹255m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Byke Hospitality’s P/E Ratio

Byke Hospitality’s P/E is 7.3 which is below average (17.1) in the IN market. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don’t believe the strong growth will continue.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. We don’t have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.