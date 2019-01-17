Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Best World International Limited (SGX:CGN)

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Best World International Limited’s (SGX:CGN) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Best World International has a price to earnings ratio of 22.3, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 4.5%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Best World International:

P/E of 22.3 = SGD2.7 ÷ SGD0.12 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each SGD1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

It’s nice to see that Best World International grew EPS by a stonking 44% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 57% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Best World International’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (22.5) for companies in the personal products industry is roughly the same as Best World International’s P/E.

Best World International’s P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Further research into factors such asmanagement tenure, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Best World International’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Best World International has net cash of S$141m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Best World International’s P/E Ratio

Best World International’s P/E is 22.3 which is above average (12) in the SG market. With cash in the bank the company has plenty of growth options — and it is already on the right track. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.