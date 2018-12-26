Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Kothari Products Limited (NSE:KOTHARIPRO)

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Kothari Products Limited’s (NSE:KOTHARIPRO) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, Kothari Products’s P/E ratio is 5.34. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 19%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Kothari Products:

P/E of 5.34 = ₹99.05 ÷ ₹18.55 (Based on the year to March 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Kothari Products’s earnings per share fell by 27% in the last twelve months. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 5.2% per year over the last five years. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

How Does Kothari Products’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Kothari Products has a lower P/E than the average (19.9) P/E for companies in the trade distributors industry.

This suggests that market participants think Kothari Products will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Kothari Products’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals a substantial 140% of Kothari Products’s market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you’re comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On Kothari Products’s P/E Ratio

Kothari Products has a P/E of 5.3. That’s below the average in the IN market, which is 17. The P/E reflects market pessimism that probably arises from the lack of recent EPS growth, paired with significant leverage.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.