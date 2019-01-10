Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Allcargo Logistics Limited (NSE:ALLCARGO)

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Allcargo Logistics Limited’s (NSE:ALLCARGO) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Allcargo Logistics has a price to earnings ratio of 16.69, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 6.0%.

See our latest analysis for Allcargo Logistics

How Do I Calculate Allcargo Logistics’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Allcargo Logistics:

P/E of 16.69 = ₹109.7 ÷ ₹6.57 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the ‘E’ decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Allcargo Logistics’s earnings per share fell by 30% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 3.9%. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 16% annually. This might lead to low expectations.

How Does Allcargo Logistics’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below Allcargo Logistics has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the logistics industry, which is 17.8.

NSEI:ALLCARGO PE PEG Gauge January 10th 19 More

That indicates that the market expects Allcargo Logistics will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I inform my view byby checking management tenure and remuneration, among other things.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Allcargo Logistics’s Balance Sheet

Net debt totals just 2.0% of Allcargo Logistics’s market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On Allcargo Logistics’s P/E Ratio

Allcargo Logistics has a P/E of 16.7. That’s around the same as the average in the IN market, which is 17.1. With modest debt, and a lack of recent growth, it would seem the market is expecting improvement in earnings.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.