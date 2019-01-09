Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH)

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Coca-Cola HBC AG’s (LON:CCH) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Coca-Cola HBC has a price to earnings ratio of 22.1, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay £22.1 for every £1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Coca-Cola HBC:

P/E of 22.1 = €27.21 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, EUR ) ÷ €1.23 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each £1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

It’s great to see that Coca-Cola HBC grew EPS by 13% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 16%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Coca-Cola HBC’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below Coca-Cola HBC has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the beverage industry, which is 22.5.

LSE:CCH PE PEG Gauge January 9th 19 More

Its P/E ratio suggests that Coca-Cola HBC shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. So if Coca-Cola HBC actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such asmanagement tenure, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Coca-Cola HBC’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals just 6.1% of Coca-Cola HBC’s market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On Coca-Cola HBC’s P/E Ratio

Coca-Cola HBC’s P/E is 22.1 which is above average (15.2) in the GB market. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is impressive. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company