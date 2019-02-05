Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand IRCE S.p.A. (BIT:IRC)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how IRCE S.p.A.’s (BIT:IRC) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, IRCE’s P/E ratio is 10.36. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 9.6%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for IRCE:

P/E of 10.36 = €2.03 ÷ €0.20 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

IRCE increased earnings per share by an impressive 18% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 18%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does IRCE’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that IRCE has a lower P/E than the average (16.7) P/E for companies in the electrical industry.

BIT:IRC PE PEG Gauge February 5th 19 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that IRCE shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting IRCE’s P/E?

IRCE’s net debt is 99% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On IRCE’s P/E Ratio

IRCE has a P/E of 10.4. That’s below the average in the IT market, which is 14.9. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.