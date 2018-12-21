Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Cowell e Holdings Inc. (HKG:1415)

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Cowell e Holdings Inc.’s (HKG:1415) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Cowell e Holdings has a price to earnings ratio of 6.26, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 16%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Cowell e Holdings:

P/E of 6.26 = $0.12 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $0.019 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Cowell e Holdings shrunk earnings per share by 55% over the last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 28% annually. This might lead to muted expectations.

How Does Cowell e Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Cowell e Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (8) P/E for companies in the electronic industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Cowell e Holdings shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Cowell e Holdings’s Balance Sheet

Cowell e Holdings has net cash of US$122m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Cowell e Holdings’s P/E Ratio

Cowell e Holdings has a P/E of 6.3. That’s below the average in the HK market, which is 10.4. Falling earnings per share are likely to be keeping potential buyers away, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself.