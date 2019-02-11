Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Electra Gruppen AB (publ) (STO:ELEC)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Electra Gruppen AB (publ)’s (STO:ELEC) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Electra Gruppen has a price to earnings ratio of 12.2, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 8.2%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Electra Gruppen:

P/E of 12.2 = SEK42 ÷ SEK3.44 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each SEK1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the ‘E’ decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Electra Gruppen’s earnings per share fell by 30% in the last twelve months. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 11% annually. This might lead to muted expectations.

How Does Electra Gruppen’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below Electra Gruppen has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the specialty retail industry, which is 12.9.

That indicates that the market expects Electra Gruppen will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Checking factors such as the tenure of the board and management could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Electra Gruppen’s P/E?

Electra Gruppen has net cash of kr29m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Electra Gruppen’s P/E Ratio

Electra Gruppen trades on a P/E ratio of 12.2, which is below the SE market average of 15.5. The recent drop in earnings per share would almost certainly temper expectations, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. If it achieves that, then there’s real potential that the low P/E could eventually indicate undervaluation.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.