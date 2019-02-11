Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand AV Promotions Holdings Limited (HKG:8419)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use AV Promotions Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8419) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, AV Promotions Holdings’s P/E ratio is 12.57. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 8.0%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for AV Promotions Holdings:

P/E of 12.57 = HK$0.32 ÷ HK$0.025 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Notably, AV Promotions Holdings grew EPS by a whopping 259% in the last year.

How Does AV Promotions Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (13) for companies in the commercial services industry is roughly the same as AV Promotions Holdings’s P/E.

Its P/E ratio suggests that AV Promotions Holdings shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. So if AV Promotions Holdings actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Checking factors such as the tenure of the board and management could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does AV Promotions Holdings’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 52% of AV Promotions Holdings’s market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On AV Promotions Holdings’s P/E Ratio

AV Promotions Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 12.6, which is above the HK market average of 10.5. While the meaningful level of debt does limit its options, it has achieved solid growth over the last year. But if growth falters, the relatively high P/E ratio may prove to be unjustified.