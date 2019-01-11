Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Bouvet ASA (OB:BOUVET)

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Bouvet ASA’s (OB:BOUVET) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Bouvet has a P/E ratio of 15.22, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 6.6%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Bouvet:

P/E of 15.22 = NOK204 ÷ NOK13.4 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each NOK1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Bouvet increased earnings per share by a whopping 39% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 16%. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Bouvet’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (19.1) for companies in the it industry is higher than Bouvet’s P/E.

This suggests that market participants think Bouvet will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Bouvet’s Balance Sheet

Since Bouvet holds net cash of øre63m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Bouvet’s P/E Ratio

Bouvet’s P/E is 15.2 which is above average (12.7) in the NO market. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of resources for extra growth, and it has already proven it can grow. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. We don’t have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.