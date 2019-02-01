Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP)

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Countryside Properties PLC’s (LON:CSP) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Countryside Properties’s P/E ratio is 9.3. That means that at current prices, buyers pay £9.3 for every £1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Countryside Properties:

P/E of 9.3 = £3.07 ÷ £0.33 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each £1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Countryside Properties increased earnings per share by an impressive 21% over the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 159% per year over the last five years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Countryside Properties’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.1) for companies in the consumer durables industry is higher than Countryside Properties’s P/E.

LSE:CSP PE PEG Gauge February 1st 19 More

This suggests that market participants think Countryside Properties will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Countryside Properties’s P/E?

Since Countryside Properties holds net cash of UK£45m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Countryside Properties’s P/E Ratio

Countryside Properties’s P/E is 9.3 which is below average (15.8) in the GB market. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don’t believe the strong growth will continue. Since analysts are predicting growth will continue, one might expect to see a higher P/E so it may be worth looking closer.