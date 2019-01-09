Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Kowloon Development Company Limited (HKG:34)

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Kowloon Development Company Limited’s (HKG:34) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Kowloon Development has a price to earnings ratio of 4.36, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 23%.

See our latest analysis for Kowloon Development

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Kowloon Development:

P/E of 4.36 = HK$8.48 ÷ HK$1.94 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Notably, Kowloon Development grew EPS by a whopping 110% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 5.2% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Kowloon Development’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (5.3) for companies in the real estate industry is higher than Kowloon Development’s P/E.

SEHK:34 PE PEG Gauge January 9th 19 More

This suggests that market participants think Kowloon Development will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Kowloon Development, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Kowloon Development’s Balance Sheet

Kowloon Development has net debt worth a very significant 150% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On Kowloon Development’s P/E Ratio

Kowloon Development’s P/E is 4.4 which is below average (10.2) in the HK market. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.