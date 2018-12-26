Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Elementis plc (LON:ELM)

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Elementis plc’s (LON:ELM) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Elementis has a P/E ratio of 9.66, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 10%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Elementis:

P/E of 9.66 = $2.23 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $0.23 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each £1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others — and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Notably, Elementis grew EPS by a whopping 57% in the last year. But earnings per share are down 7.5% per year over the last five years.

How Does Elementis’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Elementis has a lower P/E than the average (25) P/E for companies in the chemicals industry.

LSE:ELM PE PEG Gauge December 26th 18 More

Elementis’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Elementis, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Elementis’s Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 20% of Elementis’s market cap. That’s enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you’re comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Elementis’s P/E Ratio

Elementis’s P/E is 9.7 which is below average (14.7) in the GB market. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.