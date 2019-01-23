Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand New Nordic Healthbrands AB (publ) (STO:NNH)

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how New Nordic Healthbrands AB (publ)’s (STO:NNH) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, New Nordic Healthbrands’s P/E ratio is 17.21. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 5.8%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for New Nordic Healthbrands:

P/E of 17.21 = SEK72 ÷ SEK4.18 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each SEK1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Notably, New Nordic Healthbrands grew EPS by a whopping 86% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 25%. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does New Nordic Healthbrands’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that New Nordic Healthbrands has a lower P/E than the average (20.6) P/E for companies in the personal products industry.

This suggests that market participants think New Nordic Healthbrands will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

New Nordic Healthbrands’s Balance Sheet

New Nordic Healthbrands has net debt worth just 0.9% of its market capitalization. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On New Nordic Healthbrands’s P/E Ratio

New Nordic Healthbrands trades on a P/E ratio of 17.2, which is above the SE market average of 15.5. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and it is growing earnings per share. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company