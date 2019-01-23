Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Trention AB (publ) (STO:TRENT)

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Trention AB (publ)’s (STO:TRENT) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Trention’s P/E ratio is 8.18. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 12%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Trention:

P/E of 8.18 = SEK63 ÷ SEK7.7 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Trention increased earnings per share by an impressive 24% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 30%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Trention’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (23.1) for companies in the renewable energy industry is higher than Trention’s P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Trention shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Trention, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Trention’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Trention has net debt worth just 4.6% of its market capitalization. So it doesn’t have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Trention’s P/E Ratio

Trention trades on a P/E ratio of 8.2, which is below the SE market average of 15.5. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ We don’t have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.