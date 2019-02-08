Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Eurasia Fonciere Investissements Société Anonyme (EPA:EFI)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Eurasia Fonciere Investissements Société Anonyme’s (EPA:EFI) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Eurasia Fonciere Investissements Société Anonyme has a price to earnings ratio of 1.75, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying €1.75 for every €1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Eurasia Fonciere Investissements Société Anonyme:

P/E of 1.75 = €0.18 ÷ €0.10 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Eurasia Fonciere Investissements Société Anonyme increased earnings per share by a whopping 27% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 18%. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

How Does Eurasia Fonciere Investissements Société Anonyme’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (9.7) for companies in the real estate industry is higher than Eurasia Fonciere Investissements Société Anonyme’s P/E.

ENXTPA:EFI PE PEG Gauge February 8th 19 More

This suggests that market participants think Eurasia Fonciere Investissements Société Anonyme will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Eurasia Fonciere Investissements Société Anonyme’s P/E?

Eurasia Fonciere Investissements Société Anonyme has net debt worth 90% of its market capitalization. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.