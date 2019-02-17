Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Quanta Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:PWR) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Quanta Services’s P/E ratio is 15.75. That means that at current prices, buyers pay $15.75 for every $1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Quanta Services:

P/E of 15.75 = $35.6 ÷ $2.26 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Most would be impressed by Quanta Services earnings growth of 21% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 6.4% annually, over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Quanta Services’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (15.9) for companies in the construction industry is roughly the same as Quanta Services’s P/E.

That indicates that the market expects Quanta Services will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Further research into factors such asmanagement tenure, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Quanta Services’s P/E?

Net debt totals 17% of Quanta Services’s market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On Quanta Services’s P/E Ratio

Quanta Services has a P/E of 15.7. That’s around the same as the average in the US market, which is 17. Given it has reasonable debt levels, and grew earnings strongly last year, the P/E indicates the market has doubts this growth can be sustained. Because analysts are predicting more growth in the future, one might have expected to see a higher P/E ratio. You can taker closer look at the fundamentals, here.