Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Acme United Corporation (NYSEMKT:ACU)

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Acme United Corporation’s (NYSEMKT:ACU) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Acme United has a P/E ratio of 15.6, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 6.4%.

Check out our latest analysis for Acme United

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Acme United:

P/E of 15.6 = $15.5 ÷ $0.99 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others — and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Acme United’s earnings per share fell by 37% in the last twelve months. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 11% per year over the last three years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio. This might lead to low expectations.

How Does Acme United’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Acme United has a lower P/E than the average (18.5) in the commercial services industry classification.

AMEX:ACU PE PEG Gauge January 12th 19 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Acme United shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Acme United’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 88% of Acme United’s market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Acme United’s P/E Ratio

Acme United has a P/E of 15.6. That’s around the same as the average in the US market, which is 16.8. With meaningful debt, and no earnings per share growth last year, even an average P/E indicates that the market a significant improvement from the business.