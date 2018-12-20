Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA)

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Ariadne Australia Limited’s (ASX:ARA) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Ariadne Australia has a price to earnings ratio of 8.84, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay A$8.84 for every A$1 in trailing yearly profits.

See our latest analysis for Ariadne Australia

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Ariadne Australia:

P/E of 8.84 = A$0.68 ÷ A$0.076 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Notably, Ariadne Australia grew EPS by a whopping 44% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 31% per year over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Ariadne Australia’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Ariadne Australia has a lower P/E than the average (19.8) P/E for companies in the commercial services industry.

ASX:ARA PE PEG Gauge December 20th 18 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Ariadne Australia shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Ariadne Australia’s Balance Sheet

Ariadne Australia has net cash of AU$21m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Ariadne Australia’s P/E Ratio

Ariadne Australia has a P/E of 8.8. That’s below the average in the AU market, which is 14.6. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don’t believe the strong growth will continue.