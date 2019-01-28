Is A.P. Eagers Limited (ASX:APE) Investing Effectively In Its Business?

Today we are going to look at A.P. Eagers Limited (ASX:APE) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for A.P. Eagers:

0.14 = AU$144m ÷ (AU$1.8b – AU$824m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, A.P. Eagers has an ROCE of 14%.

Is A.P. Eagers’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that A.P. Eagers’s ROCE is fairly close to the Specialty Retail industry average of 14%. Regardless of where A.P. Eagers sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.





When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

A.P. Eagers’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

A.P. Eagers has total assets of AU$1.8b and current liabilities of AU$824m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 45% of its total assets. A.P. Eagers has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On A.P. Eagers’s ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. But note: A.P. Eagers may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

