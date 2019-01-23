P&G earnings report shows stronger sales, prompting boost in forecast for 2019

Procter & Gamble notched another encouraging period of growth during its December quarter – prompting it to boost its annual sales forecast for the year.

Organic sales rose 4 percent for the second straight quarter. The closely watched metric measures revenues excluding the impact of foreign exchange, mergers and acquisitions.

P&G on Wednesday said its organic sales could grow 2 to 4 percent for the fiscal year ending June 30, up from the previous range of 2 to 3 percent.

If P&G delivered 4 percent growth for the year, it would be the strongest sales performance in seven years, noted Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan. He added the company appears to gaining steam, but is wary of the worldwide economy.

"Management may have some uncertainty regarding a combination of macroeconomic/geopolitical pressures," Astrachan wrote Wednesday in a note to investors.

P&G's stock shot up as high at $96.40 – up 6.6 percent or $5.96 – in early trading on the solid results.

“We delivered strong organic sales in the second quarter, building on our first quarter momentum, which enables us to increase our outlook for the year,” CEO David Taylor said in a statement.

The company reported a $3.2 billion profit during the second quarter, up 28 percent from the same period a year ago. Total sales were $17.4 billion, largely unchanged from last year. Earnings were $1.22 per diluted share, versus the analyst consensus of $1.21.

The results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Most of P&G's divisions reported solid results, especially its beauty unit, which boasted an 8 percent increase in organic sales.

But P&G's grooming unit lagged, posting a 3 percent drop in organic sales.

While P&G has cut prices and revamped its product lineup for its Gillette razor business, chief financial officer Jon Moeller cautioned it takes time for turnaround efforts to sink in.

"(Razors) have a long purchasing cycle: if you buy a packet of 12, we may not see you for a year," Moeller said in a conference call with reporters.

Moeller added P&G wouldn't announce additional price increases at this time. In the past two quarters, the company has unveiled plans to boost prices on paper towels, dish soap, deodorant and toothpaste.

Also illustrating P&G's challenges: its gross profit margin declined an entire percentage point, reflecting the squeeze between higher prices of raw materials used to make its household brands and the company's weakened pricing power.

Wall Street analysts had expected the Cincinnati consumer products giant to generate a $3.2 billion profit before one-time items on sales of $17.2 billion, according to Zacks Investment Research, a Chicago firm.

Last year, P&G reported a $2.5 billion profit on sales of $17.4 billion for the same period.

