P.G. Sittenfeld guilty of bribery, attempted extortion in Cincinnati City Council corruption trial

Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld, who at one point was widely considered to be the next mayor, was found guilty Friday of federal corruption charges.

Sittenfeld, 37, was convicted on charges of bribery and attempted extortion. But he was acquitted on four other counts, including honest services fraud.

Sittenfeld dipped his head after hearing the verdict. His wife Sarah Coyne started to cry.

No sentencing date was set. Those are often set weeks after verdicts in federal cases.

Federal sentences are determined by calculating numerous factors. Chase College of Law professor Kenneth Katkin, who attended nearly every day of the trial, calculated a possible sentence range between 15 months and 3½ years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Douglas Cole could depart from that range, but he would have to have a specific reason for doing so.

Sittenfeld's attorney, Charles M. Rittgers, declined to comment after the verdict.

Mike Allen, a former prosecutor who practices in federal court, said he expects an appeal to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

"This isn’t over," said Allen, who is now a defense attorney. "The 6th Circuit will be looking at this closely."

The jury convicted Sittenfeld of bribery and attempted extortion that took place between Sept. 21, 2018 and Dec. 17, 2018.

He was acquitted of alleged crimes that took place between July 8, 2019 and Feb. 5, 2020 – all of which involved interactions with undercover FBI agents.

Prosecutors focused their case on two interactions during which they say Sittenfeld accepted bribes: a Nov. 7, 2018 meeting at a Downtown penthouse apartment with an undercover FBI agent; and a Sept. 24, 2019 meeting in a Columbus hotel room with three undercover FBI agents.

At least two people – the man who hoped to redevelop the project, former Bengal Chinedum Ndukwe, and Jared Kamrass, Sittenfeld’s fundraiser – cooperated with the FBI after getting in trouble themselves. Both Ndukwe and Kamrass secretly recorded multiple meetings with Sittenfeld.

Five days before the Nov. 7 meeting, Ndukwe called Sittenfeld, saying his investors could get Sittenfeld $20,000 within a few weeks – but they wanted to be certain that Sittenfeld's vote on the 435 Elm St. project was “gonna be a yes vote ... without a doubt.”

Sittenfeld responded, saying: “Obviously nothing can be illegal, like ... nothing can be a quid pro quo."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Singer said that on Nov. 7, 2018, Sittenfeld knew he was going to be offered a bribe.

Even so, Singer told jurors, "he made a choice, and he showed up."

Sittenfeld met with one of the agents at the Downtown penthouse apartment, and the discussion quickly turned to 435 Elm St. The agent offered $20,000 for a deal in which Sittenfeld would provide a veto-proof majority on city council.

Sittenfeld responded: "I can sit here and say, I can deliver the votes."

A jury of nine women and three men began deliberations Wednesday afternoon and deliberated more than 12 hours over three days before reaching a verdict.

The two-and-a-half week trial in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati wrapped up Wednesday with closing arguments. Both sides detailed what they say happened during an 18-month undercover FBI investigation into Sittenfeld's actions surrounding the property at 435 Elm St.

Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld walks into federal court alongside his wife, Dr. Sarah Coyne, on Friday July 8, 2022, as a verdict in his public corruption was reached. He was found guilty on two of six counts.

Defense attorney Charles M. Rittgers said during closing arguments that Sittenfeld was constantly looking to support projects, like 435 Elm St., that were good for the city and his constituents.

Rittgers said Sittenfeld “did not intend to accept any bribes.”

Rittgers told jurors that the case came down to intent — what Sittenfeld intended in his interactions with the undercover agents.

