P.G. Sittenfeld trial delayed until Tuesday because of 'COVID-related issue'

Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld and his wife, Dr. Sarah Coyne, arrive for his federal public corruption trial at the Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse in Cincinnati on Monday, June 27, 2022.

The trial of former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld has been delayed until Tuesday because of a "COVID-related issue," the judge announced today.

Testimony in the trial, which is in its second week, was expected to conclude today. The defense was expected to call five witnesses and then rest its case. Sittenfeld's attorneys didn't say if he would take the stand in his own defense.

Sittenfeld, a former Cincinnati city councilman, is accused of accepting $40,000 to his political action committee in exchange for votes on a problematic Downtown property at 435 Elm St. The trial is in federal court in Cincinnati.

Former Bengal and local developer Chinedum Ndukwe, who was a paid informant for the FBI, sought Sittenfeld's help with the property and introduced him to undercover agents who were posing as Ndukwe's out-of-town investors.

U.S. District Judge Douglas Cole announced the delay without giving specifics.

Both prosecutors and Sittenfeld's attorneys declined to comment about what the COVID-related issue is.

Port leader testified Sittenfeld 'aggressive'

On Wednesday, the president and CEO of The Port, the agency in charge of redeveloping 435 Elm St., testified that Sittenfeld had been "aggressive" in trying push Ndukwe as the developer.

Port CEO Laura Brunner told jurors that Sittenfeld "wanted me to enter into an agreement with Mr. Ndukwe regardless of whether it was a good idea, or not."

Brunner explained it was her job to take problem properties and help redevelop them in a way that's best for the city and taxpayers.

She agreed to work with Ndukwe, but didn't believe he had enough experience to redevelop 435 Elm St. without a partner. Ndukwe had bought the rights to determine what was built on the property, but The Port owned the property, itself.

Jared Kamrass:: Testifies he pocketed, later returned, $15k from FBI

Sittenfeld: 'No skeletons'

Sittenfeld's attorneys say his actions were legal and typical of politics in America. In a recorded conversation detailed in court for the first time Wednesday, it was revealed that Sittenfeld in early 2019 – as the investigation was already underway – suspected that Ndukwe's "investors" were FBI agents.

In the recording, Sittenfeld wasn't concerned, according to testimony. He said he "didn't have any s--- in his background…no skeletons" and that he hadn't done anything wrong.

He is charged with bribery, honest services fraud and attempted extortion.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: P.G. Sittenfeld trial delayed because of 'COVID-related issue'