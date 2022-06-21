P. G. Sittenfeld trial: What happened Tuesday; what's next Wednesday

The trial of former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld began Tuesday in federal court in Cincinnati with jury selection.

What happened

A panel of 12 jurors and four alternates was selected by 4:30 p.m. The day began with approximately 80 potential jurors who were asked a wide range of questions, including whether they had personal hardships that would interfere with their jury service and whether they had learned about the case through the media.

Federal prosecutors let the potential jurors know the investigation involved undercover FBI agents as well as witnesses who cooperated with the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Singer pointed out that it was possible cooperating witnesses "may have done something wrong themselves."

That was a possible reference to the prosecution's key witness, former Bengal turned local developer Chinedum Ndukwe, who documents say began working for the FBI in early 2018 after an investigation revealed his involvement in “campaign finance law violations” and other potential federal crimes.

One of Sittenfeld's attorneys, Charles M. Rittgers, asked prospective jurors whether they had negative feelings about politicians asking for donations and/or raising money.

Prosecutors accuse Sittenfeld of illegally trading city council votes for campaign donations.

At one point, Rittgers asked: "Does anyone think politicians should not go out and ask for donations?"

Sittenfeld's attorneys say that his actions were typical of politics. They say prosecutors are trying to criminalize a legal and standard political process that happens every day in this country.

What's next

Opening statements are set to begin Wednesday morning. The trial is expected to take two to three weeks.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: PG Sittenfeld trial for Cincinnati city council corruption begins