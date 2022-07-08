P.G. Sittenfeld trial: Jury finds former Cincinnati city councilman guilty on two counts

UPDATE (Please click link for latest updates): P.G. Sittenfeld found guilty of bribery, extortion in Cincinnati City Council political corruption trial

_____________

ORIGINAL STORY: The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of former Cincinnati city councilman P.G. Sittenfeld, reporters have been told.

We’re being told the jury has a verdict. They’re sweeping the courtroom for safety now. @Enquirer — Sharon Coolidge (@SharonCoolidge) July 8, 2022

Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld walks into federal court alongside his wife, Dr. Sarah Coyne, on Friday July 8, 2022, as a verdict in his public corruption was reached. He was found guilty on two of six counts.

A jury of nine women and three men began deliberations Wednesday afternoon and resumed this morning around 9 a.m.

The two-and-a-half week trial in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati wrapped up Wednesday with closing arguments. Both sides detailed what they say happened during an 18-month undercover FBI investigation into Sittenfeld's actions surrounding the property at 435 Elm St.

At least two people – the man who hoped to redevelop the project, former Bengal Chinedum Ndukwe, and Jared Kamrass, Sittenfeld’s fundraiser – cooperated with the FBI after getting in trouble themselves. Both Ndukwe and Kamrass secretly recorded multiple meetings with Sittenfeld.

Prosecutors focused their case on two interactions during which they say Sittenfeld accepted bribes: a Nov. 7, 2018 meeting at a Downtown penthouse apartment with an undercover FBI agent; and a Sept. 24, 2019 meeting in a Columbus hotel room with three undercover FBI agents.

Five days before the Nov. 7 meeting, Ndukwe called Sittenfeld, saying his investors could get Sittenfeld $20,000 within a few weeks – but they wanted to be certain that Sittenfeld's vote on the 435 Elm St. project was “gonna be a yes vote ... without a doubt.”

Sittenfeld responded, saying: “Obviously nothing can be illegal, like ... nothing can be a quid pro quo."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Singer said that on Nov. 7, 2018, Sittenfeld knew he was going to be offered a bribe.

Even so, Singer told jurors, "he made a choice, and he showed up."

Sittenfeld met with one of the agents at the Downtown penthouse apartment, and the discussion quickly turned to 435 Elm St. The agent offered $20,000 for a deal in which Sittenfeld would provide a veto-proof majority on city council.

Sittenfeld responded: "I can sit here and say, I can deliver the votes."

Defense attorney Charles M. Rittgers said during closing arguments that Sittenfeld was constantly looking to support projects, like 435 Elm St., that were good for the city and his constituents.

Rittgers said Sittenfeld “did not intend to accept any bribes.”

Rittgers told jurors that the case came down to intent — what Sittenfeld intended in his interactions with the undercover agents.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Sittenfeld: Jury finds former councilman guilty of bribery, extortion