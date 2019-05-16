P&G unveils new $400 million R&D center, the company's largest in the world

MASON, Ohio – Procter & Gamble unveiled on Wednesday its new and improved – and much larger – Mason Business Center.

Now home base to 2,800 P&G workers, the building is the company's largest research & development center in the world, surpassing a Singapore R&D facility. P&G spent $400 million to expand the center.

After more than three years of construction, the facility is a third larger. Now it's 2 million square feet – twice the size of the Kenwood Towne Centre, a shopping mall in Cincinnati.

Construction was finished earlier this year and marks the completion of P&G's consolidation of its former Sharon Woods innovation center into the expanded Mason site. P&G exited the old Blue Ash facility on March 1.

Scientist Elton Menon works on prototype of the next generation of Old Spice deodorant at P&G's Mason Business Center. The facility is the company's largest R&D center in the world. More

The company moved more than 1,000 beauty (Olay skin care, Pantene shampoo) workers to be with hundreds more employees of its oral and personal health division (Crest toothpaste, Vicks cough drops and Metamucil fiber supplements).

P&G doesn’t just test products clinically, it also tests them with employees and other consumers. This is from a salon/lab at #MasonBusinessCenter w contracted stylists. ⁦@ProcterGamble⁩ ⁦@Enquirer⁩ pic.twitter.com/ekN9FIIooc — Alex Coolidge (@alexcoolidge) May 16, 2019

P&G officials said moving beauty workers to Mason would boost efficiency as workers at the Sharon Woods facility were cut off from each other since the former Blue Ash campus was bisected by Reed Hartman Highway.

P&G also observes bathroom habits in the "learning center" at the #MasonBusinessCenter. Researchers even watch consumers take showers (subjects wear swimwear) to glean insights -- such as roughly 5-10% pour shampoo directly from the bottle on their head. @ProcterGamble @enquirer pic.twitter.com/gFkANk1YzD — Alex Coolidge (@alexcoolidge) May 16, 2019

The shifting of workers comes after years of P&G reorganizing and selling off some business units and brands.

P&G also quizzes or observes consumers on habits in casual settings that are carefully studied (note camera upper right). The sloth is cute. I asked, he doesn’t have a name. ⁦@ProcterGamble⁩ ⁦@Enquirer⁩ #MasonBusinessCenter pic.twitter.com/UI9gCxaGwV — Alex Coolidge (@alexcoolidge) May 16, 2019

After years of restructuring, P&G employed 92,000 workers worldwide, including 10,000 in Greater Cincinnati. Last winter, the company closed on its acquisition of Germany's Merck KGaA, which added roughly 3,000 jobs.

Exterior of P&G's newly-expanded Mason Business Center (screen grab of aerial footage). More

