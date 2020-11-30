S&P Global in advanced talks to buy IHS Markit for about $44 billion - WSJ

·1 min read
S&P office is seen at right in Canary Wharf in London
S&P office is seen at right in Canary Wharf in London

(Reuters) - S&P Global Inc is in advanced talks to buy London-based IHS Markit Ltd for about $44 billion in a deal that would combine two major data providers, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/s-p-global-in-advanced-talks-to-buy-ihs-markit-for-about-44-billion-11606697244?mod=latest_headlines on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, which at that price would be the largest of the year, could be announced as soon as Monday, the report said.

IHS and S&P Global did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for a comment.

S&P Global provides debt ratings of sovereigns, companies, as well as data to capital and commodity markets around the world.

IHS Markit's diverse set of businesses range from selling data on automotive and technology industries to publishing Jane's Defence Weekly. The company was formed after U.S.-based IHS Inc bought Britain's Markit Ltd in 2016.

IHS has a market value of around $36.88 billion based on the stock's last close on Friday, Reuters calculations showed.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

