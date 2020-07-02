S&P Global Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call for Tuesday, July 28, 2020

NEW YORK, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global's (NYSE: SPGI) second quarter 2020 results will be issued on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 via news release at approximately 7:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The news release will be available at www.spglobal.com.

Douglas L. Peterson, President and CEO; Ewout Steenbergen, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Chip Merritt, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on July 28, 2020 to discuss the Company's second quarter 2020 financial results. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

Webcast Instructions: Live and Replay

The webcast will be available live and as an archived replay through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The archived replay will be available beginning two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will remain available for one year.

Telephone Access: Live and Replay

The call begins at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Please dial in by 8:20 a.m.

- For callers in the U.S.: (888) 603-9623

- For callers outside the U.S.: +1 (630) 395-0220 (long-distance charges will apply)

- The conference passcode is "S&P Global"

The recorded telephone replay will be available beginning two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until October 28, 2020.

- For callers in the U.S.: (888) 566-0398

- For callers outside the U.S.: +1 (402) 998-0588 (long-distance charges will apply)

Presenters' Slides & Remarks

The presenters' slides will be made available for downloading at the conclusion of the call. The final remarks will be available for downloading the following day. Go to http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings for these documents and any additional information provided during the presentation.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Investor Relations: http://investor.spglobal.com

Get news direct via RSS:

http://investor.spglobal.com/RSS-Feeds/Index?keyGenPage=1073751617

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:

Chip Merritt

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

(212) 438-4321 (office)

chip.merritt@spglobal.com

For questions regarding call access:

Celeste M. Hughes

Senior Manager, Communications and Shareholder Relations

(212) 438-2192 (office)

celeste.hughes@spglobal.com

News Media:

Christopher Krantz

Lead, Executive Communications

+44 (0) 20 7176 0060 (office)

christopher.krantz@spglobal.com

