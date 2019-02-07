S&P Global (SPGI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenue Miss

S&P Global Inc. SPGI reported mixed fourth-quarter 2018 results wherein the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.

Adjusted earnings per share of $2.22 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2 cents and increased 20% year over year. The bottom line benefited from productivity improvements, lower effective tax rate (as a result of U.S. tax reform) and reduction in shares outstanding.

Revenues of $1.54 billion lagged the consensus mark by $69.9 million and decreased 3.3% year over year on a reported basis and 4% organically. The top line was hurt by a decline in Ratings revenues, which partially offset the increase in revenues from the company’s other three segments - Market Intelligence, Platts and S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Over the past year, shares of S&P Global have gained 11.3%, compared with the 12.5% rise of the industry it belongs to and 6.2% gain of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Segmental Revenues

Ratings revenues decreased 16% year over year to $661 million due to decline in global debt issuance.

Non-transaction revenues declined 3% to $378 million owing to forex, lower excess issuance fees associated with medium-term notes and lower Rating Evaluation Services activity, which were partially offset by growth across new entity credit ratings. Transaction revenues declined 29% to $283 million owing to debt issuance reduction, partially offset by higher bank loan rating revenues.

Market Intelligence revenues were up 8% year over year to $478 million, primarily driven by growth in Risk Services, Data Management Solutions and Desktop.

Platts revenues increased 7% to $210 million owing to increased subscriptions and solid growth in Global Trading Services.

S&P Dow Jones Indices revenues increased 13% to $215 million driven by an increase in derivatives trading activity.

Operating Results

Adjusted operating profit increased 2% year over year to $761 million.

Segment wise, Ratings adjusted operating profit decreased 16% to $367 million. Adjusted operating profit margin improved 10 bps to 55.5%.

For Market Intelligence, adjusted operating profit increased 27% to $184 million. Adjusted operating profit margin increased 570 bps to 38.5%.

Platts’ adjusted operating profit increased 18% to $101 million and adjusted operating profit margin improved 470 basis points to 48.2%.

S&P Dow Jones adjusted operating profit increased 17% to $144 million. Adjusted operating profit margin increased 220 bps to 67.1%.

S&P Global Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise