Should You Like S&P International Holding Limited’s (HKG:1695) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we’ll look at S&P International Holding Limited (HKG:1695) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for S&P International Holding:

0.15 = RM20m ÷ (RM131m – RM6.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, S&P International Holding has an ROCE of 15%.

Check out our latest analysis for S&P International Holding

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Does S&P International Holding Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, S&P International Holding’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the Food industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Separate from S&P International Holding’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

S&P International Holding’s current ROCE of 15% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 26%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

SEHK:1695 Last Perf January 21st 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is S&P International Holding? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect S&P International Holding’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

S&P International Holding has total liabilities of RM6.9m and total assets of RM131m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 5.3% of its total assets. With low current liabilities, S&P International Holding’s decent ROCE looks that much more respectable.