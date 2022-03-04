S&P Joins MSCI and FTSE in Cutting Russian Stocks From Indexes

(Bloomberg) -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will remove Russian stocks from its gauges, joining other global index compilers in shunning the nation after it was hit by sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

“Given the deterioration in the level of accessibility of the Russian market which may impact the ability of market participants to replicate S&P DJI Indices containing Russian securities, S&P DJI will reclassify Russia,” the company said in a statement on Friday. The decision will be effective prior to the open on March 9, and will include all stocks listed or domiciled in Russia, including American depositary receipts and global depositary receipts.

S&P joins other benchmark providers, including MSCI Inc. and FTSE Russell, in excluding Russian assets from their products in the wake of the attack on Ukraine, which has left Russia increasingly isolated economically and made its securities more difficult to trade.

The securities will be pulled from all of S&P’s benchmarks at a price of zero, and Russia will be cut to “standalone” classification, from emerging market status previously. A return to that status would involve Russia going through the standard country classification review process.

S&P said subject to compliance with applicable law and pricing availability, it would keep publishing some of the country gauges on a standalone basis -- separate from broader indexes and designed for a Russia-based investor perspective. That means they may include some assets that are ineligible for money managers in the U.S., U.K. or the European Union, according to the statement. S&P Russia BMI and Dow Jones Russia Index are among those that will be maintained.

Russia’s links with global markets are getting cut with its foreign reserves frozen, while Moscow’s capital controls and a ban on foreigners selling securities locally have shut the exit for international investors.

Since the Moscow Exchange’s equity trading was last open on Feb. 25, Russian stocks listed in London lost more than 90% of their value before getting suspended and European companies with business exposure to the country have erased more than $100 billion in market value.

Stoxx Ltd. also said this week it will delete Russian companies from its indexes following the sanctions from the EU, the U.K. and the U.S. More than 60 constituents will be deleted from its index universe at the close on March 18.

