What Is P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PTSI) Share Price Doing?

While P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGM over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on P.A.M. Transportation Services’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is P.A.M. Transportation Services worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.11x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.66x, which means if you buy P.A.M. Transportation Services today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that P.A.M. Transportation Services should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since P.A.M. Transportation Services’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of P.A.M. Transportation Services look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 9.2% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for P.A.M. Transportation Services, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PTSI’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at PTSI? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PTSI, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for P.A.M. Transportation Services (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

