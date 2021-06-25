S&P, Nasdaq futures at peaks ahead of crucial inflation report

FILE PHOTO: Dividers are seen inside a trading post on the trading floor as preparations are made for the return to trading at the NYSE
Devik Jain
·2 min read

By Devik Jain

(Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes were near record highs on Friday, helped by gains in major U.S. lenders and a robust earnings forecast from Nike, while investors braced for the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation data.

Nike Inc surged 11% to a record high in premarket trading after the sneaker maker forecast fiscal full-year sales ahead of Wall Street estimates, helping Dow futures rise 0.3%.

Big banks Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Bank of America, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo added between 0.2% and 1.5% after the Fed announced they have cleared latest stress test and will no longer face pandemic-era restrictions on buying back stock and paying dividends.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reclaimed record highs this week, looking at their best weekly jumps since early April, as U.S. President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure deal and reassurances from Fed Chair Jerome Powell calmed nerves after the central bank's hawkish surprise last week.

Inflation has been front-and-center of investors' minds, increasing scrutiny on personal consumption expenditures data at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), which is likely to show a measure of underlying inflation surpassed the Fed's 2% flexible target.

Bank of America expects U.S. inflation to remain elevated for two to four years, against a rising perception of it being transitory, and said that only a financial market crash would prevent central banks from tightening policy in the next six months.

At 6:54 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 102 points, or 0.3%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.75 points, or 0.11%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 25.25 points, or 0.18%.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes closed at record highs, while the Dow jumped almost 1% on Thursday after Biden embraced the $1.2 trillion bipartisan Senate spending deal and as data showed a labor market recovery was on track, albeit at a slower pace.

Latest evidence of a labor shortage came from FedEx Corp as the U.S. delivery firm missed 2022 earnings forecast due to hiring difficulties. Its shares shed 3.8%.

Rival United Parcel Service Inc also fell 1.3%.

Investors are also girding for probably the biggest trading event of the year, as FTSE Russell reconstitutes its indexes which could reflect a wild trading year marked by the pandemic and a "meme" stock craze.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China slams US curbs on solar materials as economic attack

    China’s government on Friday criticized U.S. curbs on imports of solar panel materials that might be made with forced labor as an attack on its development and said Beijing will protect Chinese companies, but gave no details of possible retaliation. The U.S. customs agency said Thursday it will block imports of polysilicon from Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., which might use forced labor as part of a Beijing campaign against ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region in the northwest.

  • Not taking it: Remote West Texas COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy plain to see

    The phone rang non-stop in Emily Herrera's office at the Cochran Memorial Hospital. It was mid-February and the small town of Morton in far West Texas had just received its first doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine - just a few weeks after a beloved physician's assistant had died, and not long after the hospital's clinic was forced to close for two weeks because all the staff were sick with COVID-19. Herrera, a 28-year-old nurse, was asked to organize the inoculation effort.

  • Tens of thousands attend Pride parade in Israel's Tel Aviv

    Tens of thousands of people attended a Pride parade in Tel Aviv on Friday in one of the largest public gatherings held since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. “Pride events in Tel Aviv-Yafo are a long-standing tradition, centered on a message of equality, acceptance, and human and civil rights," Mayor Ron Huldai said. Israel fully reopened this spring after carrying out one of the world's most successful vaccination campaigns, but a recent outbreak driven by the more contagious Delta variant has raised concerns.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Sometimes, following a leader makes the best investment strategy. And corporate insiders have long been popular leaders to follow. Their combination of responsibility to their stockholders and access to ‘under the hood’ information on their companies gives their personal investment choices an air of authority. The most important thing about these insiders is that whatever else they do, they are expected to shepherd their companies to profitability. Shareholders want a return on investment, Board

  • Forget AMC and Gamestop: 10 New Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 New Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Buying. The post-pandemic marketplace, already under heavy strain amid fears of inflation and a dramatic drop in the prices of growth stocks […]

  • South African brothers disappear along with $3.6 billion in Bitcoin

    The founders of South Africa’s largest crypto exchange have gone missing.

  • Dozens of Ex-Sears Stores to Hit Market as CEO Culls Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- The owner of former Sears stores is looking to sell as many as 50 properties as it tries to generate cash and focus on the development of other sites it owns.Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that emerged from the Sears bankruptcy, wants to unload 40 to 50 sites that “were less interesting in terms of uses of our capital,” according to Chief Executive Officer Andrea Olshan.“I’ve been very clear what I want to own and what I don’t think is strategic for us

  • 3 MLPs with 7%+ Dividend Yields and Safe Payouts

    MLPs or Master limited partnerships are a unique investment that combines the liquidity of securities with the tax benefits of an LP. Learn how they work and which ones to consider.

  • Why The Shareholder Ownership Structure Is Important For The General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

    The big shareholder groups in General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) have power over the company. There are a few main types of major shareholders in a company: Insiders, institutions and the general public. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger companies, while large companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

  • Bond Market Warns Wall Street’s Rosy Forecasts Are All Wrong

    (Bloomberg) -- Fixed-income types can be a dour bunch, who see bad news in the best of times.But even they haven’t been this skeptical about Wall Street’s rosy forecasts for U.S. economic growth in nearly a quarter-century.See, once you take inflation into account, it becomes clear that investors are willing to get paid nothing to hold onto ultra-safe U.S. Treasuries. In fact, so-called real yields, which strip out inflation expectations, are so low that they’re sending an ominous signal about t

  • Why is Sundial Growers Trading to the Moon?

    Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) shares surged 12.1% on June 23. Over the past month, the stock has surged 38.9%, which is huge enough to draw the attention of investors. This Canada-based company operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. It has gained 112.8% over the past six months and 81.8% on a year-to-date basis. Though there are no concrete reasons for the surge in the stock price, there are few interesting facts which might have sent SNDL prices soaring. For

  • Sorrento Is Firing on All Cylinders

    Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) is a company with its foot on the gas, and hardly a week goes by without new developments. This week is no different. On Tuesday, the biotech announced a multi-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU-3). The partnership’s aim is to conduct infectious disease research that assists the Department of Defense (DoD), informs host nation partners’ public health policy, and improves the U.S. Armed Forces m

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article we will take a look at 10 cheap dividend stocks with high yields. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing in 2021 and go directly to see 5 Dividend Stocks with High Yields. Dividend investing is a practice ingrained in investor circles, with many prospective investors constantly on the lookout […]

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and dings...

  • The new stimulus checks for families: The IRS just made signing up even easier

    The tax agency has a new tool to help households get their child tax credit payments.

  • The Child Tax Credit Might Have to Be Paid Back – Unless You Take These Steps

    The enhanced child tax credit is designed to give parents financial relief to help deal with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, but many might not know that the credits don't represent free money,...

  • 10 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy Today According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we examined the 10 best defensive stocks to buy today according to billionaire Ken Fisher with a beta of less than 1. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy Today According to Billionaire Ken […]

  • Investing in AI Healthcare; Analysts Offer 2 Stocks to Buy

    Let’s talk a bit about artificial intelligence, AI. It’s serious tech, and not just science fiction anymore. AI underlies the machine learning processes that are powering information technology, allowing computer systems to adapt to change and increase the speed and accuracy of their information processing. And the profits involved in AI, as it expands through the economy, will be immense. It’s estimated that AI as a whole will boost the global economy by more than $15 trillion by the year 2030,

  • 3 Defensive Stocks for the Value Investor

    These businesses could increase the resilience of your portfolio

  • Founders of South African Bitcoin exchange disappear after $3.6 billion 'hack'

    Cryptocurrency investors in South Africa may have lost nearly $3.6 billion in Bitcoin following the disappearance of two brothers associated with one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.